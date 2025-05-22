Ruben Amorim Offers To Quit Manchester United After Europa League Final Defeat But Puts One Condition

Manchester United had the chance to set the record straight at San Mames. But Ruben Amorim's side lost to Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the Europa League final, ending their season on an abysmal note.

Ruben Amorim Offers To Quit Manchester United

The Red Devils' hopes to secure Champions League football relied on their performance in the Europa League final. But Bruno Fernandes and Co. perhaps dished out their worst possible display in a match which was supposed to be the bedrock for next season. Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the game, which turned out to be the winner. United hadn't lost a game in the Europa League until the summit clash.

United will be without European football next season, and the repercussions will be huge. Ruben Amorim faced severe scrutiny after the harrowing defeat but the Portuguese manager insisted if he feels the board and the club feel he shouldn't be in charge, he will leave the club immediately.

As quoted by fourfourtwo, he said, “If the board and the fans feel I'm not the right guy, I will go the next day, without any conversation about compensation. But I will not quit.

“I'm still really confident in my job and, as you can see, I will not change anything in the way I do things. I am always really honest.”

Manchester United Will Have A Tough Task To Cut Out