Ruben Amorim Offers To Quit Manchester United After Europa League Final Defeat But Puts One Condition

Manchester United had the chance to set the record straight at San Mames. But Ruben Amorim's side lost to Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the Europa League final, ending their season on an abysmal note.
The Red Devils' hopes to secure Champions League football relied on their performance in the Europa League final. But Bruno Fernandes and Co. perhaps dished out their worst possible display in a match which was supposed to be the bedrock for next season. Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the game, which turned out to be the winner. United hadn't lost a game in the Europa League until the summit clash.
United will be without European football next season, and the repercussions will be huge. Ruben Amorim faced severe scrutiny after the harrowing defeat but the Portuguese manager insisted if he feels the board and the club feel he shouldn't be in charge, he will leave the club immediately.
As quoted by fourfourtwo, he said, “If the board and the fans feel I'm not the right guy, I will go the next day, without any conversation about compensation. But I will not quit.
“I'm still really confident in my job and, as you can see, I will not change anything in the way I do things. I am always really honest.”
United are currently positioned a distant 16th in the Premier League and will be up for the challenge next season. The futures of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony is hanging over a thread and it is possible the club decides to cash in on these players. Amorim has to operate on a limited budget, and any further money will have to be generated from player sales. Dearth of European football means United would lose a huge chunk of revenue, and it remains to be seen how they balance their financial losses.
