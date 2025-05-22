Luka Modric Confirms Real Madrid Departure, Veteran Midfielder To Leave Spanish Giants After 13 Years Of Service

Real Madrid have confirmed Luka Modric will leave the club after the end of the season. The upcoming FIFA Club World Cup will be Modric's last tournament in the white jersey as it stands.

Luka Modric To Leave Real Madrid After The End Of This Season

The Croatian international joined the club in 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur and has gone on to lift 28 titles, including six Champions League titles.

Modric wrote on Instagram, “Dear Madrid fans,

Time has come. The moment I never wanted to come, but that's football, and in life everything has a beginning and an end... On Saturday I will play my last match at the Santiago Bernabéu."

Modric won the Ballon d'Or in 2018, and he happens to be one of the most decorated players in the history of the club, having played close to 600 games for them. The 39-year-old will bid adieu to the Madrid supporters when Los Blancos host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez congratulated Modric on a fantastic career. "Luka Modrić will forever remain in the hearts of all Real Madrid fans as a unique and exemplary footballer, who has always represented the values ​​of Real Madrid. His football has captivated Real Madrid fans and fans around the world. His legacy will live on forever."

Luka Modric, A Croatian Hero

A veteran of many battles. Madrid is also one of Croatia's most legendary sporting figures. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has been involved in 186 matches, scoring 27 goals and currently holds the highest number of caps for Croatia. He was also the recipient of the Golden Ball at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the Bronze Ball at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It is very unlikely that the player will retire after his Real Madrid departure, and it remains to be seen how things pan out in the near future. There won't be a dearth of offers for the midfielder.