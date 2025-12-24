Ruben Amorim Rules Out Bruno Fernandes Ahead Of Manchester United's Boxing Day Meeting With Newcastle

On December 24, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim provided an injury update on star player Bruno Fernandes after the player sustained an injury in their defeat to Aston Villa last weekend. The manager ruled out the Portuguese international from their Boxing Day match against Newcastle.

Alongside Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo will also be unavailable for the upcoming fixture. While Ruben Amorim did not provide the precise return date for the players, he shared that Mainoo was likely to be back earlier than Fernandes.

For the unversed, Bruno Fernandes picked up an injury in the first half against Villa, but battled through it until the half-time whistle and did not return after the commencement of the second half. Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo sustained an injury while training ahead of the Aston Villa fixture.

Ruben Amorim On Bruno Fernandes And Kobbie Mainoo

In the pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend, the manager was asked about the availability of the players, to which the manager responded that they won't be fit for the Newcastle meeting. Additionally, Amorim shared that the players are currently recovering and would hope to return soon.

Ruben Amorim shared, "No, not for this game [Newcastle], they are recovering. I don’t think it will take a lot of time. I think Kobbie will return faster than Bruno."

When asked about how long the United skipper will be out, the manager revealed, "I don’t want to say. I have an idea, of course, but let’s see."

Manchester United Will Take On Newcastle This Weekend

The United squad will already be missing players like Bryan Mbeumo, Noussair Mazraoui, and Amad, as they are currently away on international duties for the AFCON. The loss of Fernandes is an additional blow to the already affected squad. Notably, former captain Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt will also remain out for the upcoming fixture.