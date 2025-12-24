Updated 24 December 2025 at 20:25 IST
Ruben Amorim Rules Out Bruno Fernandes Ahead Of Manchester United's Boxing Day Meeting With Newcastle
On December 24, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim provided an injury update on star player Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo ahead of their Newcastle fixture.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
On December 24, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim provided an injury update on star player Bruno Fernandes after the player sustained an injury in their defeat to Aston Villa last weekend. The manager ruled out the Portuguese international from their Boxing Day match against Newcastle.
Alongside Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo will also be unavailable for the upcoming fixture. While Ruben Amorim did not provide the precise return date for the players, he shared that Mainoo was likely to be back earlier than Fernandes.
For the unversed, Bruno Fernandes picked up an injury in the first half against Villa, but battled through it until the half-time whistle and did not return after the commencement of the second half. Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo sustained an injury while training ahead of the Aston Villa fixture.
ALSO READ- Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Offers Update On Cole Palmer Amid Ongoing Injury Concerns This Season
Advertisement
Ruben Amorim On Bruno Fernandes And Kobbie Mainoo
In the pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend, the manager was asked about the availability of the players, to which the manager responded that they won't be fit for the Newcastle meeting. Additionally, Amorim shared that the players are currently recovering and would hope to return soon.
Ruben Amorim shared, "No, not for this game [Newcastle], they are recovering. I don’t think it will take a lot of time. I think Kobbie will return faster than Bruno."
Advertisement
When asked about how long the United skipper will be out, the manager revealed, "I don’t want to say. I have an idea, of course, but let’s see."
ALSO READ- 'It’s The Ultimate Goal': Marcus Rashford's Message To Manchester United On Barcelona Future Ahead Of January Transfer Window
Manchester United Will Take On Newcastle This Weekend
The United squad will already be missing players like Bryan Mbeumo, Noussair Mazraoui, and Amad, as they are currently away on international duties for the AFCON. The loss of Fernandes is an additional blow to the already affected squad. Notably, former captain Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt will also remain out for the upcoming fixture.
Manchester United will meet Newcastle this weekend, followed by another home match against Wolves. The United side will be left with two further league games before a Manchester Derby on January 17, 2025.