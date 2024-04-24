Updated April 24th, 2024 at 12:08 IST
'Sack him in the Tunnel': Chelsea Fans call for Mauricio Pochettino's HEAD after Arsenal battering
After Arsenal battered Chelsea 5-0 in the premier league, fans have had enough of manager Mauricio Pochettino as they call for his head to be sacked.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Things went from bad to worse for Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino after Arsenal battered Chelsea 5-0 to win the London Derby and take all three points in the Premier League clash on Tuesday night.
Ever since the loss, Chelsea fans are absolutely livid with their under performing manager and the embarrassing loss against their arch rivals have invigorated the supporters as they want Mauricio Pochettino to be sacked.
The London Derby started in the worst possible way for Chelsea, as Arsenal struck ahead in just four minutes courtesy of Leondro Trossard. Playing without their star man Cole Palmer, Chelsea were up against it but managed to go into half time only 1-0 down.
In the second half however, Chelsea completely collapsed as former Blues player and Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz pounced twice to hand Arsenal a three point lead at the top of the table and batter their rivals.
Arsenal completely embarrassed Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino was only a bystander to the mauling in Premier League. Chelsea are now languishing at the ninth in the Premeir League standings and can miss out on European spots for the second season in a row.
Fans demand Mauricio Pochettino to be sacked
Chelsea fans have been patient with Mauricio Pochettino's slow progression and the team's struggles, but the battering defeat against Arsenal seem to be final straw as many Chelsea fans took to social media as they want Poch gone.
One Chelsea fan wrote on X saying that Mauricio Pochettino should have been sacked in the tunnel itself.
Chelsea fans want everyone to combine on Social Media and start a wave that send Mauricio Pochettino packing.
Another fan account did not remember the last time Chelsea were humiliated like this and said there was no coming back for the Argentinian manager.
Fans are still not pleased with the decision to sack Thomas Tuchel two years ago and want the German manager to return in place of Mauricio Pochettino.
Published April 24th, 2024 at 12:07 IST