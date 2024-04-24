'Sack him in the Tunnel': Chelsea Fans call for Mauricio Pochettino's HEAD after Arsenal battering

Advertisement

Things went from bad to worse for Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino after Arsenal battered Chelsea 5-0 to win the London Derby and take all three points in the Premier League clash on Tuesday night.

Ever since the loss, Chelsea fans are absolutely livid with their under performing manager and the embarrassing loss against their arch rivals have invigorated the supporters as they want Mauricio Pochettino to be sacked.

The London Derby started in the worst possible way for Chelsea, as Arsenal struck ahead in just four minutes courtesy of Leondro Trossard. Playing without their star man Cole Palmer, Chelsea were up against it but managed to go into half time only 1-0 down.

In the second half however, Chelsea completely collapsed as former Blues player and Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz pounced twice to hand Arsenal a three point lead at the top of the table and batter their rivals.

Arsenal completely embarrassed Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino was only a bystander to the mauling in Premier League. Chelsea are now languishing at the ninth in the Premeir League standings and can miss out on European spots for the second season in a row.

Fans demand Mauricio Pochettino to be sacked

Chelsea fans have been patient with Mauricio Pochettino's slow progression and the team's struggles, but the battering defeat against Arsenal seem to be final straw as many Chelsea fans took to social media as they want Poch gone.

One Chelsea fan wrote on X saying that Mauricio Pochettino should have been sacked in the tunnel itself.

Sach him in the tunnel. You don't have any sympathy for us fans, don't you? It's Fucking 5-0. FIVE NIL. ITS RIDICULOUS. SHAMBOLIC TO THE CORE.@paulwinstanley9 @Loz_Stew @todd_boehly — Roshan (@roshcfc)

Chelsea fans want everyone to combine on Social Media and start a wave that send Mauricio Pochettino packing.

Every single big account needs to come together and start the #PochettinoOut protests. We need an official protest at Stamford Bridge now



I will be there in the frontline if there were hundreds of people behind me with the banners & support, enough is enough — Vᴅʏᴋ (@VdykCFC)

Another fan account did not remember the last time Chelsea were humiliated like this and said there was no coming back for the Argentinian manager.

Can't remember the last time I've switched off the TV. Total humiliation. There are no words. There is no coming back from this for Poch or a lot of players, or the hierarchy. — CFC Central (@CFCCentral3)

Fans are still not pleased with the decision to sack Thomas Tuchel two years ago and want the German manager to return in place of Mauricio Pochettino.

Today was the day I decided I hate my club. I hate what we’ve become, what we stand for, how we operate, how we act and behave. Name & badge keeping me here like Pro Evolution Soccer 5 — MAH (@matissearmani)