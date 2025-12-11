'We All Know What’s Going On': Virgil van Dijk Reveals Liverpool Squad's Reaction To Mohamed Salah's Public Outburst

Mohamed Salah made headlines after Liverpool's 3-3 draw against Leeds, after having been left on the bench for the third consecutive match. In an interview, Salah claimed that the club was trying to make him a scapegoat for the decline in form this season and revealed that his relationship with club manager Arne Slot is completely broken.

Following his rant, Salah was punished and was immediately excluded from the Champions League squad against Inter Milan. However, Mohamed Salah did train with the team before they departed for Inter.

After Liverpool won their clash with Inter, Virgil van Dijk was asked about the squad's reaction to the Egyptian's remarks. The Dutch international, while not disclosing much, shared that the squad was aware of it and that nothing had changed.

Virgil van Dijk On Mohamed Salah's Future At Anfield

The Liverpool captain shared that it was not difficult to train with Salah and revealed that the latter was free to express his feelings regarding anything. Additionally, the Reds captain shared that while he didn't know anything about Mo's future at Anfield, he would hope for his long-term teammate to continue with the Reds.

Virgil van Dijk shared, "It wasn’t too difficult. Obviously, it’s his feelings that he had after the game. We came in on Sunday, and I didn’t feel any different in terms of the team, the players. We all know what’s going on, but I think the outside world makes it what it is, bigger than ever."

He further added, "The reality is that he’s going away on the weekend. Hopefully, he has an amazing African Cup of Nations. In the meantime, I have no idea what will happen. 100 per cent (I hope he returns to play for Liverpool). But I’m not a decision-maker here. It’s a decision between the club and Mo. Whatever happens, we are friends, we’ve been through highs and lows. Let’s see. Let’s see what it brings."

Andy Robertson On Mo Salah-Liverpool Crisis

The Scottish international, in a recent interview, shared that this was a problem that needed to be resolved between the club and Salah himself. He further added that he had played with the Egyptian for a long time now and would love to continue to do so.