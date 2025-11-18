Scotland vs Denmark, 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Preview, Potential Lineups, Predictions

Following their 3-2 defeat to Greece, Scotland were thrown a lifeline as Denmark failed to score and seal their spot in the 2026 World Cup. The host team is a point behind the Danes and needs a win to qualify for the upcoming tournament.

The hopes of qualifying looked dim as Andy Robertson's side suffered a dramatic defeat to Greece; however, Denmark's 2-2 draw with Belarus came as a huge relief to Scotland. A victory for Denmark would have put them three points clear of the Scottish side with one game in hand to play. However, the Danes failed to capitalise on the occasion.

The two sides' last match had ended in a 0-0 draw.

Scotland Team News

The home team would be without their midfielders, Billy Gilmour and Lennon Miller. Additionally, their first-choice goalkeeper, Angus Gunn, will also be on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Potential lineup (4-2-3-1) - Gordon; Hickey, Souttar, McKenna, Robertson; Christie, Ferguson; Gannon-Doak, McTominay, McGinn; Adams.

Denmark Team News

Rasmus Hojlund and Joachim Anderson missed their last match against Belerus due to illness. However, both players can be subbed to get a few minutes.

Potential lineup (4-2-3-1) - Schmeichel; Kristensen, Andersen, Christensen, Dorgu; Hojbjerg, Hjulmand; Isaksen, Eriksen, Damsgaard; Hojlund.

Match Prediction

Their last showdown ended in a draw; therefore, both teams have an equal chance to make the best out of it. The Scottish side will look to give it their all as this could result in their first qualification to a major tournament since 1998. However, the Danes will look to settle for a draw as it will ensure their qualification due to the higher goal difference between the two sides.