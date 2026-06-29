Security Heightened At Incheon Airport After South Korea's Early FIFA World Cup Exit Ignites Fury and Death Threats

South Korea's early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup sparked anger and backlash all over the country. Despite a 2-1 win over Czechia, they lost their next two matches against Mexico and South Africa and their hopes to qualify as one of the best 3rd place teams got dashed after Congo's win over Uzbekistan.

Inchen Airport To Turn Fortress After South Korea Failed To Secure World Cup Knockout Berth

The Asian giants' failure to qualify for the World Cup knockouts attracted severe criticism from all over the world, especially from their own country. President Lee Jae Myung called for a detailed investigation and South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo tendered his resignation from his post.

Furious public reaction forced the police to act and there will be adequate police protection at the Incheon airport when the squad and the coach arrive from their base in Mexico, as per reports. A batch including the South Korean coach is due to arrive at Incheon on Tuesday, and the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency alongside airport police personnel will work together to prevent any kind of untoward incident.

South Korean Coach Received Death Threats

A post on social media (now deleted) claimed to kill Hong at Incheon airport, and police have already launched an investigation to track down the author of the post. As per the Korean media, neither the players nor the coach requested security, but given the furore, they will monitor the situation very closely.

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Some of the Korean media outlets also reported that several restaurants and stores were putting up signs to bar Hong's entry. Despite the presence of star Son Heung-min. South Korea looked devoid of ideas and disjointed at times, and failed to get the best out of their squad as it stands. On a day when Japan are scheduled to face Brazil, Korea are witnessing an agonising time on its soil