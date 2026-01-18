Senegal vs Morocco AFCON Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Cup of Nations Live In India?

Defending champions Senegal will face off against host Morocco in the much-anticipated Africa Cup of Nations final at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Morocco will seek their second AFCON title after a prolonged gap of 50 years and it could surely fancy their chances in front of their home crowd.

Morocco ousted Portugal from the 2022 FIFA World Cup and emerged as one of the footballing powerhouses. They first won the title back in 1976 in Ethiopia and would be hoping to replicate their form once again. On the other side a star studded Senagal side will have a tough task to cut out. Pape Gueye, Nicolas Jackson, Chérif Ndiaye and captain Sadio Mane have scored two goals each, so there won't be a shortage of attacking outputs during the match.

Senegal vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Live Streaming

When will the Senegal vs Morocco, Africa Cup of Nations final match take place?

The Senegal vs Morocco, Africa Cup of Nations final match will take place on Monday.

Advertisement

Where will the Senegal vs Morocco, Africa Cup of Nations final match take place?

The Senegal vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations final will take place at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Morocco.

Advertisement

What time will the Senegal vs Morocco, Africa Cup of Nations final match start?

The Senegal vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Senegal vs Morocco, Africa Cup of Nations final match?

The Senegal vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations match will not have a live telecast in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Senegal vs Morocco, Africa Cup of Nations match?