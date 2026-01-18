Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

Following a hard-fought win against Racing Santander to advance to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals in the middle of the week, Barcelona will be back in La Liga action on January 19, 2026. The La Liga table leaders will travel to the Basque Country, Spain, to face Real Sociedad.

Barcelona will be hoping to retain their four-point lead over Real Madrid after the latter's win against Levante on Saturday. Notably, if they manage to secure a win against Real Sociedad, this will be their 10th consecutive victory in La Liga, a new record under manager Hansi Flick.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, have shown signs of improvement after an inconsistent spell earlier in the campaign. While they still remain out of the top four, their recent performances show growing cohesion and belief within the squad. A positive result against the visitors will reignite their hopes of playing European football next season.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Live Streaming Details:

When will the La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona take place?

The La Liga clash between Real Sociedad and Barcelona will take place on Monday, January 19, 2026

Where will the La Liga clash between Real Sociedad and Barcelona take place?

The Real Sociedad and Barcelona clash will take place at the Anoeta, San Sebastián, Basque Country, Spain.

What time will the upcoming La Liga match start?

The La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the La Liga match in India?

The fixture between Real Sociedad and Barcelona will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can you live-stream Real Sociedad vs Barcelona in India?