Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup Match In India?

Shillong Lajong will take on city rivals Rangdajied United in the Durand Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, on Tuesday. The match will kick off at 7 PM IST.

Lajong showcased their domination with a 6-0 drubbing of Malaysian Armed Forces. Phrangki Buam and Everbrightson Sana scored a brace while Treimiki Lamurong and Deibormamae Tongper also added their names to the scoresheet.

On the other side, Rangdajied United will play their first match against their city rivals and the Shillong derby is expected to fulfil all the expectations. They failed to get the better of Lajong in the Shillong Premier League earlier this season and will be hoping to put together a good run of form in the Durand Cup.

Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Durand Cup Live Streaming

Where to watch the live telecast of the Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United Durand Cup match in India?

The live telecast of the Durand Cup match between Shillong Lajong and Rangdajied United will be available on Sony Sports Network.

