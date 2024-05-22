Advertisement

Ever since Thomas Tuchel announced his departure from Bayern Munich in March 2024, the Bavarian club have been unable to find a suitable replacement to take over as manager.

Bayern Munich went around the coaching carousel and received rejections from top names like Xabi Alonso, Zinedine Zidane, Ralf Ragnick and Oliver Glasner.

Thomas Tuchel took charge of his last game as Bayern Munich manager over the weekend in Bundesliga as they lost to Hoffenheim 4-2 to put an end to a managerial spell that left a lot to desire.

But as Thomas Tuchel says goodbye to the position and a club that is going through organisational turmoil, a shock candidate has emerged to become Bayern Munich's new manager.

Shock candidate emerges to become Bayern Munich's new manager

Big managerial names like Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino are available on the market for Bayern Munich but the club seems to be trending towards a move for a former Manchester City legend.

According to top football journalist Fabrizio Romano, current Burnley head coach and Manchester City's legendary centre back Vincent Kompany has emerged as a shocking candidate to succeed Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

As per the report, Vincent Kompany had received a call from the German club to know about his situation and confirm to him that he is one of the candidates to take over the role.

🚨🇧🇪 Vincent Kompany has still not received any call from Chelsea despite links with the job.



Kompany remains in contact with FC Bayern as revealed on Monday, talks took place and he’s keen on this chance.



He’s waiting for Bayern to decide for their fav option in the list. pic.twitter.com/LaSMx7OSYl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

FC Bayern are still analysing the situation and making their decision on who to sign as their new head coach but no official word or decision has been taken as of yet.

Vincent Kompany took over the manager role at Burnley back in 2022 and in his first season in charge he led Burnley to Premier League promotion from the English Championship. In his second season at Burnley and his first as the manager in English top flight, he couldn't prevent Burnley from getting relegated.