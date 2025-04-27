'Threw An Object': Shameful Act By Real Madrid Defender Antonio Rudiger, Throws Ice At Referee During Copa Del Rey Final

Real Madrid's horror against FC Barcelona does not seem to be ending as they lost their third El Clasico of the season against the Catalan club. Real Madrid and FC Barcelona played the finals of the Copa del Rey in which FC Barcelona defeated Real Madrid by a score of 3-2. This was the second final that Real Madrid have lost to FC Barcelona in the 2024-25 season. The other final that Real Madrid lost against Barcelona was the finals of the Spanish Super Cup which took place in January.

Antonio Rudiger's Shameful Act As Real Madrid Lost To Barcelona

During the end of the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid when all was lost for the 15-time UEFA Champions League winners, tensions flared up between the referee and Real Madrid players. During this commotion, Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger threw ice at the referee.

“Threw an object from the coaching area that didn’t reach me,” the referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea wrote in his after match report.

During this commotion that was caused by the Real Madrid players, three Real Madrid players were handed red cards which included Rudiger, Jude Bellingham and Lucas Vazquez.

Antonio Rudiger also showed aggressive behavior towards the referee.

Real Madrid Humiliated By Barcelona Once Again

The Copa del Rey final was the third time the two teams had face off against each other in the 2024-25 season. Barcelona have defeated Real Madrid in all three matches that they have played this season. The two teams first met in La Liga where Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.