Simeone Apologizes To Vinícius And Real Madrid President After Heated Super Cup Clash

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone apologized to Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez and forward Vinícius Júnior on Monday after arguing with the player during a Spanish Super Cup match.

Simeone and Vinícius provoked each other during Madrid’s 2-1 win over Atletico in the Super Cup semifinals in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The coach was seen telling Vinícius that Pérez was going to kick him out of the club, in an apparent reference to the player’s recent spats with opponents and even Madrid coach Xabi Alonso.

“First of all, I’d like to apologize to Florentino and to Vinícius because of what happened,” Simeone said during his news conference on Monday. “It wasn’t nice for me to put myself in that position, and I admit that it wasn’t correct.”

