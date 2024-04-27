Updated April 27th, 2024 at 09:11 IST
Slavia Prague fined $93,000 for crowd violence at Europa League game
UEFA punished Slavia Prague 87,000 euros ($93,000) for causing disturbances in the crowd. The offence included object throwing, using inappropriate language, and obstructing traffic on March 14, Prague, during the second leg of the round of 16. Milan prevailed 3-1 and went on to win 7-3 overall.
The fans were throwing cups at Milan players and an assistant referee, chanted “UEFA Mafia,” and blocked staircases.
Also, Slavia captain Tomáš Holeš received a red card in the 20th minute and was banned for one game in European competitions.
Slavia has already been fined $100,000 for crowd behaviour in the Europa League group stage this season against another Italian club, Roma, in November. That was the biggest fine for the Czech club.
