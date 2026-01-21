Slavia Prague vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

Barcelona will travel to the Czech Republic for their Champions League clash against Slavia Prague on January 22, 2026. The match will be a crucial one for Hansi Flick's side as they will look to ensure that they don't slip up in the league phase.

Barcelona are currently in 15th place in the Champions League table with 10 points after six matches, with three wins, one draw, and two defeats so far. The La Liga side will also look forward to bouncing back after their domestic 2-1 away defeat to Real Sociedad this weekend.

Slavia Prague, on the other hand, have not registered a single win in the Champions League so far and will be looking to finally get a win in front of their home supporters. Notably, they haven't played a competitive fixture since their 4-3 home win against Jablonec on December 13, 2025, as the Czech league took its winter break. They have, however, played three friendlies to prepare for their Champions League clash.

Slavia Prague vs Barcelona Live Streaming Details

When will the match between Slavia Prague and Barcelona be played?

The Champions League fixture between Slavia Prague and Barcelona will be played on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Where will the Champions League match between Slavia Prague and Barcelona be played?

The Champions League clash between Slavia Prague and Barcelona will be played at the Fortuna Arena, Prague.

What time will the Champions League match start?

The Champions League match between Slavia Prague and Barcelona will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Champions League match in India?

The live telecast of the match between Slavia Prague and Barcelona will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream Slavia Prague vs Barcelona in India?