Chelsea Star Cole Palmer Left 'Confused' by Donald Trump at FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Reveals What US President Told Him

When Chelsea beat PSG to win the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final, one of the most viral moments after the match at the trophy giving ceremony involved current US president Donald Trump and his clear reluctance to leave the stage once the winners had been handed the trophy.

In fact, Chelsea captain Reece James could clearly be seen asking Trump if he was going to leave while Cole Palmer, who starred in the final with two goals and an assist, also appeared confused.

What's more, Trump and Palmer also went viral for an awkward meet at the podium, and the Chelsea playmaker has now shared what Trump told him.

Trump Admits Family Fandom For Palmer

Palmer revealed that Trump told him that his son - it is unclear which one he is referring to - was a big fan, something Palmer responded to in his typical nonchalant style.

"When he gave me the award, he said his son is my biggest fan. I can't remember what I said. I think I said 'Thank you' or something," Palmer told The Mail.

What's more, he admitted being confused when Trump refused to exit the stage after handing out the trophy to the Blues.

"I knew he was going to be here, but I didn't know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy. I was a bit confused, yes," Palmer said.

Palmer Shows His Worth On The Big Stage - Again

But confusion at Trump aside, Palmer showed once again why he is seen as the man for the big stages as his contributions in finals continued.

He scored two goals and assisted a third, just a month after providing two assists as Chelsea went on to lift the UEFA Conference League trophy.

Palmer's record in finals is imperious - in the 6 finals he's played, he has scored 5 goals and provided 3 assists. This means he averages more than one goal contribution per game in finals!