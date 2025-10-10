South Korea vs Brazil Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Friendly Live In India?

South Korea will host five-time World Cup champions Brazil in an international friendly match at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Friday. Both teams have qualified for the 2026 showpiece event and will try out their combinations in a bid to get things in order.

Carlo Ancelotti called up Manchester United midfielder Casemiro for the two friendly matches, and the former Real Madrid player will captain Brazil in the absence of Alisson Becker and Marquinhos. Brazil are still trying to find their feet under the new manager. They haven't lifted a World Cup title since 2002, and Ancelotti's priority will be to navigate all the challenges on US soil next year.

South Korea have lost just 1 out of their last 19 matches and will definitely fancy their chances on their home turf. They beat Brazil last in a friendly match in 1999 and will hope to replicate that result again.

