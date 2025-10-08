Sergio Ramos Gives Jordi Alba A Heartfelt Send-Off As Spain Legend Announces Retirement: 'Football Will Always Remember You'

Former Sevilla and Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos has honoured Jordi Alba with a heartfelt note on social media. Following the latter's retirement announcement, Ramos penned his thoughts on his Spanish teammate Alba, who was also a fierce rival during the Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona El Clásico matches.

Sergio Ramos Honours Jordi Alba With A Touching Tribute

Jordi Alba took to social media to announce that he will call time on his illustrious professional football career. The legendary defender would end his career after spending 17 years as a senior player.

The Spanish left-back is currently in action for Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer, where he is united with his former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets.

CF Monterrey star Sergio Ramos honoured Jordi Alba with a thoughtful letter on social media and recalled all the confrontations they had and the triumphs they shared. He also described his career as a great one and deemed him one of the greatest in his position in Spanish football.

"My dear Jordi, how many adventures, confrontations, and moments we have shared. How many successes and triumphs we have enjoyed together with our National Team. You leave as a great from the left wing and a great of Spanish football. Football will miss you, but it will always remember you. Strong hug, Tete, and enjoy the next stage with the family. Kiss, brother," Sergio Ramos wrote on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

Jordi Alba Calls Time To An Illustrious Professional Football Career

Jordi Alba calls time on his professional football career with major accolades and title wins to his name.

Over the years, Alba has secured six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey titles, a UEFA Champions League title triumph in the 2015-16 season, and a FIFA Club World Cup win. After joining Inter Miami, he has been a part of the club's wins in the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield.