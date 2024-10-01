Published 09:45 IST, October 1st 2024
Southampton still winless after losing to south coast rival Bournemouth
Southampton remained without a win after six games and was tied on one point at the bottom of the table with Wolves. The run marks the newly promoted side’s worst start to a league since 1998.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England | Image: Adam Davy/PA via AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:45 IST, October 1st 2024