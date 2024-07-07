sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:29 IST, July 7th 2024

Spain's Pedri forgives Toni Kroos for the challenge that ended his Euro 2024

Spain midfielder Pedri has forgiven Toni Kroos for ending his European Championship.Pedri was ruled out of the rest of Euro 2024 on Saturday with a left knee injury that he sustained in a hefty challenge from Kroos in quarterfinal.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Toni Kroos tackle that injured Pedri
Toni Kroos tackle that injured Pedri | Image: AP
22:29 IST, July 7th 2024