Published 22:29 IST, July 7th 2024

Spain's Pedri forgives Toni Kroos for the challenge that ended his Euro 2024

Spain midfielder Pedri has forgiven Toni Kroos for ending his European Championship.Pedri was ruled out of the rest of Euro 2024 on Saturday with a left knee injury that he sustained in a hefty challenge from Kroos in quarterfinal.