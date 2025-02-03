sb.scorecardresearch

Published 23:37 IST, February 3rd 2025

Spanish Striker Alvaro Morata Joins Galatasaray From AC Milan On Loan

Spain striker Alvaro Morata has joined Galatasaray on loan from AC Milan with the possibility of a permanent agreement. Galatasaray stated that in order to keep Morata on loan until January 20, 2026, it will pay Milan six million euros ($6.1 million).

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Alvaro Morata
Alvaro Morata makes an attempt to score during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Parma, at the San Siro stadium in Milan | Image: AP Photo

Spain striker Alvaro Morata has joined Galatasaray from AC Milan on loan with an option to make the deal permanent, both teams said.

The agreement was announced late Sunday.

Galatasaray said it will pay six million euros ($6.1 million) to Milan to keep Morata on loan until Jan. 20, 2026.

The Turkish side added that the transfer can be made permanent for a fee of eight million euros. Morata will be paid six million euros per season if the purchase option is activated.

The much-traveled Morata — a former Chelsea, Juventus, Real Madrid and Atletico player — scored six goals and delivered two assists in 25 matches across all competitions this season.

Morata is expected to be replaced at Milan by Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez, who is set to sign from Feyenoord.

Updated 23:37 IST, February 3rd 2025