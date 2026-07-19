Spain vs Argentina Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Final In India?

Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Spain will lock horns against Argentina in the grand finale of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 at the New York Stadium on Monday, July 20.

The most anticipated match of the tournament will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. The two teams have faced each other three times so far. Out of which, the South American nation clinched two wins, and La Rojas managed to win only one game. It will be interesting to see who will have the last laugh in the extravagant tournament.

La Rojas had a stunning voyage in the FIFA World Cup 2026, maintaining an unbeaten streak. Spain have also conceded just one goal so far in the tournament, which came against Belgium. In the Round of 32, Spain clinched a commanding 3-0 win over Austria. Following which, Merino's last-minute strike helped La Rojas seal a narrow 1-0 win over Portugal. In the quarter-final, Spain faced Belgium, where they suffered a bit but still managed to clinch a 2-1 victory. In the semi-final, Spain proved why they are considered the favourites to win the title as they defeated France 2-0.

On the other hand, Argentina also maintained an unbeaten streak, but their defence struggled a bit in the tournament. La Albiceleste defeated Cape Verde 3-2 in the Round of 32. Later in the Round of 16, Spain clinched a controversial 3-2 victory over Egypt. In the quarter-finals, Argentina sealed a 3-1 victory. In the semi-finals, Argentina defeated all the odds and clinched a 2-1 win over England.

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Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Streaming

When will the Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 final match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final match between Spain and Argentina will be played on Monday, July 20 (IST).

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At what time will the Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 final match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final match between Spain and Argentina will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 final match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final match between Spain and Argentina will be held at the New York Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 final match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final match between Spain and Argentina will be available on United8 Sports and Doordarshan Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 final match in India?