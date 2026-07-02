Spain vs Austria Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain will lock horns with Austria in a crucial Round of 32 clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026, set to be played at Los Angeles Stadium in California on Friday, July 3. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.

The two European sides have met only once before, at the 1978 World Cup, when Die Burschen edged La Roja 2-1. In modern football, however, Spain and Austria have yet to face each other.

Spain topped Group H with seven points to advance to the knockout stage. La Roja endured a sloppy start with a goalless draw against Cape Verde but bounced back with consecutive wins over Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Austria, meanwhile, finished second in Group J with four points after an average campaign. They opened with a 3-1 victory over Jordan, suffered a 2-0 defeat to Argentina, and closed their group stage with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Algeria.

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Spain vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the Spain vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Spain and Austria will be played on Friday, July 3 (IST).

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At what time will the Spain vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Spain and Austria will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Spain vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Spain and Austria will be held at the Los Angeles Stadium in California.

How to watch the live telecast of Spain vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Spain and Austria will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of Spain vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?