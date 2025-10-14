Spain vs Bulgaria Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The FIFA European Qualifiers Match Live In India?

Spanish football returns to action for the European Qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026. It would be a crucial encounter for the side as they intend to maintain their perfect streak against the opposition.

Spain will host Bulgaria in a FIFA European Qualifiers clash to keep themselves in the top spot for the World Cup 2-26 qualification. La Roja has performed fearlessly, and they intend to continue their winning streak in the competition.

Spain Hosts Bulgaria In A Key FIFA WC European Qualifiers

Spain is coming off a firm 2-0 win over Georgia and has won all its qualifying matches in the qualifiers so far. Under Luis de la Fuente, they have been utterly dominant in Group E with a 100% record.

Despite having some players out of action due to injuries, La Roja have been resilient, as the emerging stars have put up a clinical performance in the competition.

Spain's previous clash against Bulgaria featured goals from Mikel Merino, Marc Cucurella and Mikel Oyarzabal, picking a 3-0 lead. They wish to continue their authority in the game.

Bulgaria has had a hard time in the qualifiers as they are coming off consecutive losses to Turkey and Georgia. They are near the bottom of the standings in Group E, and their chances of qualification look extremely difficult.

Spain vs Bulgaria, FIFA European Qualifiers Match Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Spain vs Bulgaria FIFA European Qualifiers Match Take Place?

The Spain vs Bulgaria FIFA European Qualifiers match will take place on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

Where Will The Spain vs Bulgaria FIFA European Qualifiers 2025 Match Take Place?

The Spain vs Bulgaria FIFA European Qualifiers 2025 match will take place at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium in Valladolid, Spain

What Time Will The Spain vs Bulgaria FIFA European Qualifiers Match Start?

The Spain vs Bulgaria FIFA European Qualifiers match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Friday.

Where Can You Watch The Spain vs Bulgaria FIFA European Qualifiers Match Live On TV?

In India, the Spain vs Bulgaria FIFA European Qualifiers match will have a live broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The Spain vs Bulgaria FIFA European Qualifiers Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?