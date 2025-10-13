Lionel Messi's Trip To India In November Likely To be Called Off, Argentina National Team To Undergo Fixture Change For International Friendlies

The much-anticipated India tour of the Argentina National Team is just a few days away. But World Cup winner Lionel Messi's visit to Kerala next month might just hit a roadblock as it stands.

Uncertainty Looms Over Argentina's India Tour

Argentina Football Association had already confirmed that Los Albiceleste would be on their second visit to India after they took part in an international friendly against Venezuela in Kolkata back in 2011.

“The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will have two FIFA friendlies in the remainder of 2025. The first, in October, from the 6th to the 14th, will be played in the United States (opponents and cities to be determined). The second, a FIFA friendlies in November, from the 10th to the 18th, will be played in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India (opponents to be determined)," AFA issued a statement.

But it has now emerged that the reigning World Cup winners might bring a change to their schedule. As per Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports, Lionel Scaloni's team would prefer to be hosted by Morocco in the African region. The reason is not yet confirmed, but Messi's side will take on Angola in the first match during that international break, and the potential match against Morocco could be the final warm-up game before FIFA announces the World Cup draw.

Lionel Messi To Have Multi-City Tour In India

The Inter Miami star will be on a multi-city tour during his visit to India later this year, and there could be more surprises in the offing. As per a Times of India report, former FC Barcelona players Deco, Neymar and Luis Suarez might accompany the Argentine star in Kolkata. Excitement is at its peak, and the tour will kick off from Kolkata, which will be followed by stops in Mumbai and Delhi.