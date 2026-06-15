Spain vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: La Roja Eye Strong Start Against Cape Verde
Spain are set to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Cape Verde at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia on Monday, June 15. Stay tuned here for the latest updates, live scores, and highlights from this highly anticipated clash.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Spain vs Cape Verde Live Score & Updates: Spain begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign tonight against debutants Cape Verde in Atlanta, Georgia. The reigning European champions are heavy favourites, while Cape Verde enter their first-ever World Cup match with hopes of causing an upset. Teen sensation Lamine Yamal is fit but starts on the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Spain Playing XI: Unai Simon, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella, Fabian Ruiz, Gavi, Rodri, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal.
Cape Verde Playing XI: Vozinha, Diney Borges, Pico Lopes, Sidny Lopes Cabral, Steven Moreira, Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Jamiro Monteiro, Laros Duarte, Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes.
Live Blog
Spain vs Cape Verde Live Score: The Spanish national football team are set to face Cape Verde as La Roja begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on Monday, June 15. Ranked second in the latest FIFA standings, Spain enter as strong contenders, while Cape Verde, placed 69th, make their historic World Cup debut. The upcoming match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST.
Spain vs Cape Verde Live Score & Updates: Playing XIs
Spain vs Cape Verde Live Score:
Spain Playing XI: Unai Simon, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella, Fabian Ruiz, Gavi, Rodri, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal.
Cape Verde Playing XI: Vozinha, Diney Borges, Pico Lopes, Sidny Lopes Cabral, Steven Moreira, Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Jamiro Monteiro, Laros Duarte, Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes.
Spain vs Cape Verde Live Score & Updates: Cape Verde's Playing XI
Spain vs Cape Verde Live Score: Here's a look at Cape Verde's Playing XI.
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Spain vs Cape Verde Live Score & Updates: Spain's Playing XI
Spain vs Cape Verde Live Score: Here's a look at Spain's Playing XI.
Spain vs Cape Verde Live Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome!
Spain vs Cape Verde Live Score: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Spain and Cape Verde at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia. Ranked second in the latest FIFA standings, Spain enter as strong contenders, while Cape Verde, placed 69th, make their historic World Cup debut. Stay tuned here for real-time updates and live scores from the match, which kicks off at 9:30 PM IST.