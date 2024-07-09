Published 02:26 IST, July 10th 2024

Spain vs France EURO 2024 Semi Final Highlights: Spain Beat France 2-1; Advance To The Final

In the semi final encounter of EURO 2024, Kylian Mbappe's France will take on Alvaro Morata's Spain. It is set to be a colossal encounter. Hence, stay tuned with republicworld.com as every update from Spain vs France will be presented here live instantly. Stay at the space for the ESP vs FRA Live Score, every update of goal being scored scored will be highlighted here.