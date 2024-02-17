Girona’s head coach Michel gives instructions during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium | Image: AP

Villarreal came from behind to draw with Getafe 1-1 at home and extend its unbeaten run to five games in the Spanish league on Friday.

It was its third home draw in a row and the fourth draw in the last five.

"We don't deserve so few points in these last three home games,” said striker Alberto Moreno, who scored Villarreal's equalizer early in the second half. “Results haven't gone for us but we're happy.” Getafe took the lead after 24 minutes. Mason Greenwood's flighted free kick fell to Nemanja Maksimovic and he stabbed home from the middle of a packed penalty box.

Moreno leveled 11 minutes into the second period when his left-foot shot squeezed between the goalkeeper and the post.

Getafe stayed 10th, three places ahead of Villarreal. (AP)