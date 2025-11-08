Sunderland vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Arsenal's Mikel Merino celebrates after scoring a goal against Slavia Prague in the UCL | Image: AP

Premier League 2025-2026: Sunderland will lock horns against Arsenal in the upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 gameweek, at the Stadium of Lights in Sunderland, on Saturday, November 8.

The match between Sunderland and Arsenal will kick off at 11 PM IST. Sunderland and Arsenal have faced each other 16 times. Out of which, Arsenal clinched 11 wins and five games ended in a draw. Sunderland sealed only one win.

Sunderland have clinched three wins and one defeat in their previous five matches. Sunderland are coming into this match after a 1-1 draw against Everton on November 4. Sunderland hold the fifth place in the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with 18 points after playing 10 matches.

On the other hand, Arsenal had a stupendous start to the season. The Gunners are unbeaten in their previous five matches. Arsenal are coming into this match after a 3-0 win over Slavia Prague in the UEFA Champions League, on November 4. The Gunners hold the top spot in the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with 25 points after playing 10 matches.

Sunderland vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, November 8.

Where will the Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

What time will the Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 11 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 11 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match?