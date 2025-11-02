Updated 2 November 2025 at 15:35 IST
Manchester City vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?
Manchester City will play against Bournemouth in the upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture on November 2.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Premier League 2025-2026: Manchester City will lock horns with Bournemouth in the upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on Sunday, November 2.
The match between Manchester City and Bournemouth will kick off at 10 PM IST. The two teams have faced each other 18 times. Out of which, City have clinched 17 wins and Bournemouth have sealed just one game. Manchester City have shown their sheer dominance against upcoming opponents.
ALSO READ: Huge Win For Real Madrid, Los Blancos To Demand Significant Damages From UEFA After Super League Verdict
Manchester City have clinched four wins and one defeat in their previous five matches. City are coming into this match after a 3-1 win over Swansea in the EFL Cup on October 30. Manchester City hold the eighth place on the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with 16 points and a goal difference of +10 after playing nine matches.
Advertisement
On the other hand, Bournemouth clinched two wins and shared points in three instances in their past five matches. Bournemouth are coming into this match after a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on October 26. Bournemouth hold the second spot in the standings with 18 points and a goal difference of +5 after playing nine matches.
ALSO READ: Argentine Legend Lionel Messi Set To Visit Hyderabad During Most-Awaited ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025': Report
Advertisement
Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details
When will the Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?
The Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, November 2.
Where will the Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?
The Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
What time will the Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-2026 match start?
The Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 10 PM IST on Sunday.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 10 PM IST on Saturday.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-2026 match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 2 November 2025 at 15:35 IST