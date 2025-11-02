Manchester City vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Premier League 2025-2026: Manchester City will lock horns with Bournemouth in the upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on Sunday, November 2.

The match between Manchester City and Bournemouth will kick off at 10 PM IST. The two teams have faced each other 18 times. Out of which, City have clinched 17 wins and Bournemouth have sealed just one game. Manchester City have shown their sheer dominance against upcoming opponents.

Manchester City have clinched four wins and one defeat in their previous five matches. City are coming into this match after a 3-1 win over Swansea in the EFL Cup on October 30. Manchester City hold the eighth place on the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with 16 points and a goal difference of +10 after playing nine matches.

On the other hand, Bournemouth clinched two wins and shared points in three instances in their past five matches. Bournemouth are coming into this match after a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on October 26. Bournemouth hold the second spot in the standings with 18 points and a goal difference of +5 after playing nine matches.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

