Sunderland vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Manchester City will look to cement their spot in the top two when they take on Sunderland in the Premier League. City are on a six-match winning run in the EPL and are just five points behind table toppers bArsenal having played a match less.

City blanked Sunderland 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium earlier in the league, but the Stadium of Light has been a fortress for the promoted side. Home support has something, Sunderland will be very proud of, and they certainly have shown European ambitions with 7 wins and 7 draws in 18 games so far.

City have peaked just at the right time and a win against Sunderland will keep the pressure on the running league leader, Arsenal.

Sunderland vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Sunderland vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Sunderland vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Friday, January 2.

Where will the Sunderland vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Sunderland vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Stadium Of Light, England.

At what time will the Sunderland vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Sunderland vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 1 AM IST on Friday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Sunderland vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Sunderland vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 1 AM IST on Friday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Sunderland vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match?