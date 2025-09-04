CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India Clinch One Point Against Afghanistan After Goalless Draw, Remain In Contention For Third-Place Match

CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India held Afghanistan in a goalless draw in the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025, at the Hisor Central Stadium, Tajikistan, on Thursday, September 4.

The Blue Tigers are still in contention for the third-place match of the ongoing eight-team tournament.

However, India will also need to keep a close eye on Tajikistan's fixture against Iran to know their future in the tournament. Tajikistan will take on Iran in the next Group B match of the ongoing tournament on Thursday.

Despite Clear Cut Chances, India Fail To Break Deadlock In First Half

India end their Group B voyage with four points from three games. After conceding a defeat against Iran in their previous match of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, India lost their chance to finish in the top spot on the Group B table. Now, the Blue Tigers can only make their way into the third-place match if Tajikistan concede a defeat against Iran.

It was Afghanistan who had a dominating start in the game by keeping the ball possession on their side. However, India created more clear-cut chances from the counterattacks.

In the early minutes of the match, Ashique Kuruniyan had a stunning run to break through behind on the left and cut it back for Irfan Yadwad, but he missed his shot.

India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was tested in the 24th minute of the match by Ali Reza Panahi as the Afghan took a fiery long ranger from outside the box. But Gurpreet made no mistake in stopping it from going inside. Just minutes later, Irfan Yadwad again got a clear chance to give India the lead, but his shot went wide of the far post.

In the 34th minute, Ashique Kuruniyan was shown a yellow card after he collided with the Afghan goalkeeper Faisal Ahmad Hamidi.

It was a goalless first half, despite both teams trying their best to break the deadlock.

Afghanistan Fail To Break India's Defence In Second Half

The Blue Tigers changed their playing style from the start of the second half, as they went more attacking. Khalid Jamil brought in Manvir Singh (Jr) and Vikram Partap Singh into the attack.

In the 60th minute, Nikhil Prabhu gave a magnificent pass from the outside of his boot to Jithin MS, but the winger failed to reach the ball. Minutes later, Jithin had another chance after Uvais’ long throw found the left winger at the far post, but his shot went over the box.

Afghanistan had arguably the best chance of the game in the 71st minute, when Hossein Zamani cut one back from the right to Yama Sherzad, whose shot was tipped onto the cross-bar by Sandhu.