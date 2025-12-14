Teenager Bartesaghi Scores Twice but AC Milan Held To Draw, Could Be Overtaken By Napoli and Inter

Teenage defender Davide Bartesaghi scored his first senior goals but couldn’t prevent AC Milan from being held to a 2-2 draw at home to Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday.

The result left Milan just a point ahead of Napoli, which was playing at Udinese later. Inter Milan can also move above its city rival if it wins at Genoa later.

Sassuolo had only won one of its past three matches, but it took the lead at San Siro in the 13th minute. The visitors won the ball back from a Milan defensive throw-in, and Andrea Pinamonti laid it off for the onrushing Ismaël Koné, who forced his way into the area before lifting it over Mike Maignan.

Milan leveled in the 34th minute as Ruben Loftus-Cheek rolled the ball across the area for Bartesaghi to power in from close range.

The 19-year-old Bartesaghi doubled his tally immediately after halftime when he ran onto Christopher Nkunku’s smart pass and fired inside the near post.

Christian Pulisic and Loftus-Cheek both had goals disallowed for Milan before Sassuolo equalized in the 77th minute through substitute Armand Laurienté following another Pinamonti assist.