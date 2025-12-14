Sachin Tendulkar Meets Lionel Messi At Wankhede Stadium, Cricket Icon Presents Signed Jersey To Argentine Footballer

Two of the world's most prominent sportspersons of planet Earth were seen on one stage, as the legendary Sachin met Lionel Messi, the World Cup-winning footballer for Argentina, at the GOAT India tour event.

Fans at the Wankhede Stadium were buzzing with joy as the two sporting icons who had number ten on their back as their jersey number in their respective careers were at one stage.

Sachin Tendulkar Meets Lionel Messi, Gifts A Signed India Jersey

Lionel Messi is currently in India for the GOAT India tour, which is a four-city tour featuring Messi, Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suarez. Following the chaotic start in Kolkata and then a seamless event in Hyderabad, the Argentine striker arrived in Mumbai for the next leg of the tour.

Messi, Suarez and De Paul walked into the Wankhede Stadium amid a horde of cheers. They participated in a dribbling session with young kids at the stadium and looked to have fun with them. Messi also engaged with the crowd by waving at them and also tossed some footballs towards the stands.

Sachin Tendulkar also arrived at the venue and walked onto the stage with loud cheers. He met Inter Miami CF superstars Lionel Messi, Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suarez. The former Indian cricketer presented Messi with one of his India jerseys. The jersey was signed by Sachin and read, “Gracias, Leo,” on the back.

The Inter Miami superstar was grateful for the gift presented to him, and he posed with Tendulkar with the jersey in hand. He also presented Sachin with an Adidas Trionda, the official ball for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Leo Messi Meets Sunil Chhetri, Presents A Signed Argentina Jersey

Before meeting Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi met the Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri. The Indian footballer engaged in the exhibition match and then interacted with Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul.