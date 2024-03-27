×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

'The coach should not be spared': Igor Stimac gets absolutely smashed by former Indian footballers

India squandered the one-goal advantage at halftime to let in two second-half goals by the world No. 158 Afghanistan in their return leg clash in Guwahati

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Igor Stimac during the AFC Asian Cup 2024
Igor Stimac during the AFC Asian Cup 2024 | Image:Jio cinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

The Indian football team suffered a humiliating loss at home to Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday. In the second leg of the same Group A encounter of the FIFA World Cup qualifier, Afghanistan got the better of India with a scoreline of 2-1. This is India's first loss to Afghanistan. On the occasion of Sunil Chhetri's 150th International Match for India, the team was nowhere close to its best and were defeated by a persistent Afghanistan team, who came from 0-1 behind to end up winning the match 2-1 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Assam. 

The worst that was feared has indeed turned out to become the reality. 

Advertisement

Should Igor Stimac be sacked?

Former India footballers feel there is 'discord' in the changing room and demanded the ouster of head coach Igor Stimac following India's shocking 1-2 defeat to Afghanistan in the World Cup qualifiers.

Advertisement

Talismanic Sunil Chhetri struck in his landmark 150th international fixture but the 117th-ranked India squandered the one-goal advantage at halftime to let in two second-half goals by the world No 158 Afghanistan in their return leg clash in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Former India defender Gourmangi Singh feels something is "amiss" in the Indian dressing room, while former forward Dipendu Biswas slammed Stimac's skewed team selection for the disastrous show and demanded his immediate ouster.

Advertisement

Echoing similar views, veteran Subrata Bhattacharya said that foreign coaches never brought laurels to the Indian team and called for an Indian coach to produce players of the calibre of "five-six" Sunil Chhetris.

"Remember that these are the same players who got praise for their historic draw against Qatar (in World Cup qualifiers 2022)," Gourmangi told PTI.

"Last year, they achieved greater heights, winning three tournaments including the SAFFF Championships. For one year they were performing, earning everyone's praise so suddenly what happened? It was the same team, same players, so what happened suddenly?" he asked.

Advertisement

"Even though I have been part of the Indian changing room there must be something missing somewhere. We're not privy to what's happening there. I'm unsure about the players' relationship with Stimac." The All India Football Federation under Kalyan Chaubey has also made headlines for wrong reasons in the recent past since the sacking of its secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran for "breach of trust" in November last year.

This has coincided with India's Asian Games fiasco and a disastrous show in the Asian Cup. India struggled to make a team for the Hangzhou showpiece and reached just hours before the continental showpiece.

Advertisement

And, at the Asian Cup early this year, India failed to score a single goal from three outings, and extended their goalless run to six successive matches till Chhetri ended the drought in his 150th International appearance on Tuesday.

'Get house in order' 

Gourmangi further urged the stakeholders to get the "house in order".

"I don't want to take names but the AIFF's recent incidents may have had an impact on the field too. It's like if the parents are quarrelling then the effect will be seen on the kids. You need to get the house in order. If the players don't progress and continue playing the same, then of course, we can point fingers," said the FC Goa assistant coach.

Advertisement

Former attacking midfielder Biswas, who is now the football secretary of Mohammedan Sporting, criticised Stimac for the over-reliance on Chhetri.

He is of the view that not giving opportunities to young talents from tournaments like I-League, Santosh Trophy and Calcutta Premier Division, has impeded Indian football as India continue to bank heavily on Chhetri nearly two decades after he made his debut.

Advertisement

"It's a very depressing situation that players who have performed well in Durand Cup, Kolkata League or I-League, which has more viewership than the top-tier ISL, don't catch any attention," Biswas said.

"We keep saying why we don't have another Chhetri but if we don't give chances to these performing players how will the talents emerge?" he questioned.

Advertisement

'Flawed selection proving detrimental' 

Biswas cited example of Manipuri forward David Lalhlansanga, who has 30-plus goals this season for Mohammedan Sporting.

Advertisement

"But nobody knows David, thanks to Stimac's flawed selection policies. Earlier, players were not only picked from National League but Santosh Trophy and Kolkata League also got equal significance. Now these players' dreams are dashed." Demanding immediate ouster of Stimac, Biswas said: "The coach should not be spared after such a show. If he takes the credit for the win, he should be equally responsible for the defeat.

"The likes of PK Banerjee, Nayeemuddin too were sacked after poor results then why not Stimac?" Former India defender Subrata Bhattacharya also echoed the same views.

Advertisement

"Foreign coach never brought any laurels to Indian team. Be it Amal Dutta or PK Banerjee, it's the Indian coach who took India to greater heights." On the lack of a good striker to replace Chhetri, he said: "We must nurture, we must teach, and provide opportunities for practice. We have to develop him following this path. This is the only way.

"You cannot win matches with just one Sunil Chhetri. You have to bring four or five more Sunil Chhetris. On average, you must have six good footballers on the pitch." He, however, hoped that the defeat against Afghanistan was an aberration and India bounce back soon.

Advertisement

"Anything can happen in football. Didn't Mohun Bagan or East Bengal ever lose to Kalighat, or Rajasthan. Upset happens maybe because of miscommunication or by some mistake.

"They have failed to utilise their chances and it's time to bounce back and they will surely. It's okay if they beat us once, but by beating them we cannot lift the standard of our football. we will bounce back for sure," he signed off. 

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 18:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma

Rohit gets special jersey

3 minutes ago
Arjan Nagra in action during National Eventing Championship

Nagra wins Eventing

5 minutes ago
K'taka govt urges union health minister to supply anti-TB drugs to State

Anti-TB Drugs

8 minutes ago
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleb

Ukraine

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

11 minutes ago
SRH vs MI

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live

11 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran

Big Budget Unthinkable

14 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

Ex-Min's Staff Booked

17 minutes ago
Kwena Maphaka in IPL 2024

Who is Kwena Maphaka?

18 minutes ago
China's Commerce Minister Meets Apple CEO Tim Cook 

China Min meets Apple CEO

22 minutes ago
Navneet Rana

BJP Fields Navneet Rana

23 minutes ago
Market Value Plunge: Alibaba Group's market value drops by $20 billion as it abandons plans to spin off its cloud business due to U.S. chip export restrictions.

Alibaba sends out SOS

24 minutes ago
Kwena Maphaka

Focus on Kwena Maphaka

28 minutes ago
Krish Ramineni, CEO of Fireflies.ai

AI and investments

32 minutes ago
Duty of courts to ensure law remains relevant amid shifting societal norms: Justice B R Gavai

Justice B R Gavai

33 minutes ago
IPL 2024: SRH vs MI fantasy tips

Hardik BOOED in Hyderabad

34 minutes ago
Sonam Wangchuk

Border March

44 minutes ago
Natasha Diddee

The Gutless Foodie Dies

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. On X, Racists Blame Hindus for Baltimore Bridge's Collapse

    World4 hours ago

  2. Varun Gandhi Opts Out of Pilibhit Race, Denies Congress' Ticket Offer

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra: VBA Exits MVA alliance; Releases List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  4. Game Changer Song Out: Ram-Kiara Show Off Their Dance Moves In Jaragandi

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  5. Noida to Get New E-Way Along Yamuna Pushta Road, Check Details

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo