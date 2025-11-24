'The Only Team That Can Stop Arsenal Winning...': Jamie Carragher Names The Team That Could Stop The Gunners From Winning The Premier League Title

Arsenal secured a 4-1 win against their North London rivals Tottenham following their clash on November 23, 2025. Their win on Sunday helped them extend their stay at the top of the Premier League table.

Following the match, Football Pundit Jamie Carragher named the team that could potentially put a stop to Arsenal's dream of lifting the Premier League trophy. The Gunners have finished second for the past three seasons, and currently look ready to end their trophy drought.

Jamie Carragher explained that the only team that could put a stop to Arsenal's PL dream was the Gunners themselves. He explained that they currently have the best squad with the best tactics; however, they would need to stop this from getting into their heads and keep the noise out each game.

He explained, "The only team that can stop Arsenal winning the league is Arsenal; they are the best team. They are the best squad. The only thing that can stop them is their own heads, their own mentality. Maybe this crowd getting nervous in March and April, if the league is still up for grabs by then. This would be the one."

Advertisement

Jamie Carragher Believes Arsenal Should Be Held Accountable If They Fail To Win This Season

The Football Pundit explained that in the previous season, there were cases of other teams being better than the North London side. However, this season, that is not the case as the Gunners look to be the best team in the League currently, and if they fail to win the title, it would be their own fault.

Advertisement

He shared, "If they didn't win it, I think we'd all point the finger at them and say, 'You threw this away’. I don't think that's ever been the case before. I always think the case has been that there has been a team slightly better than them in the Premier League, but that is definitely not the case this season."

Arsenal Wins 4-1 Against Tottenham At Emirates