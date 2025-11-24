Updated 24 November 2025 at 12:01 IST
'He Wanted To Improve': Mikel Arteta Lavishes Praise On Eberechi Eze As Arsenal Steamroll Spurs 4-1 In North London Derby
Arsenal defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 in the North London Derby. Eberechi Eze scored a hat-trick in the game and helped The Gunners secure three important points
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Arsenal have strengthened their chances of winning the Premier League title, and a win against Spurs has cemented their place at the top of the points table for the time being. Plenty of questions were being asked about Mikel Arteta, but The Gunners, courtesy of their dominant run in the ongoing 2025-26 edition of the Premier League, have shut their critics down.
After 12 games, The Gunners have accumulated a total of 29 points, courtesy of nine wins, two losses, and one draw. Arsenal will play Chelsea next in Matchweek thirteen.
ALSO READ | 'Greatness Repeating': Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks The Internet With Outrageous Bicycle Kick Goal For Al-Nassr
Mikel Arteta Lavishes Praise On Eberechi Eze
Arsenal's dominant victory against Tottenham Hotspur was led by a hat-trick scored by young English footballer Eberechi Eze. The youngster scored three stunning goals, and The Gunners are now six points clear at the top of the Premier League points table. Courtesy of Eze's performance, Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta said that the youngster has brought some 'aura' to the team that was missing earlier.
Advertisement
'Things happen for a reason. He wanted to improve, and he wanted to do extra practice, and he was asking me questions about this and that. When a player has such a talent, and his desire is at that level, then these things happen. And he fully deserves it. I'm so happy for him, because since the day that he came, he brought something else to the team,' said Arteta after the game.
Leandro Trossard opened the scoring for The Gunners, but it was a hat-trick from Eze which left Tottenham Hotspur stunned. Arsenal had secured Eberechi Eze's £67.5m move from Crystal Palace.
Advertisement
ALSO READ | Lionel Messi Continues To Script New Chapters Of Greatness, Becomes First Player In Football History To Reach Historic Career Milestone
Eberechi Eze's Life Comes Full Circle
The 27-year-old reacted to his stellar performance in the Arsenal vs Spurs game and said that he had prayed for a hat-trick, and he got it. Life came full circle for the Englishman, who was rejected by Arsenal as a teenager. He had only scored twice in his previous 15 performances, but the London Derby is set to change things around him real quick.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 24 November 2025 at 12:01 IST