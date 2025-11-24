'He Wanted To Improve': Mikel Arteta Lavishes Praise On Eberechi Eze As Arsenal Steamroll Spurs 4-1 In North London Derby

Arsenal have strengthened their chances of winning the Premier League title, and a win against Spurs has cemented their place at the top of the points table for the time being. Plenty of questions were being asked about Mikel Arteta, but The Gunners, courtesy of their dominant run in the ongoing 2025-26 edition of the Premier League, have shut their critics down.

After 12 games, The Gunners have accumulated a total of 29 points, courtesy of nine wins, two losses, and one draw. Arsenal will play Chelsea next in Matchweek thirteen.

Mikel Arteta Lavishes Praise On Eberechi Eze

Arsenal's dominant victory against Tottenham Hotspur was led by a hat-trick scored by young English footballer Eberechi Eze. The youngster scored three stunning goals, and The Gunners are now six points clear at the top of the Premier League points table. Courtesy of Eze's performance, Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta said that the youngster has brought some 'aura' to the team that was missing earlier.

'Things happen for a reason. He wanted to improve, and he wanted to do extra practice, and he was asking me questions about this and that. When a player has such a talent, and his desire is at that level, then these things happen. And he fully deserves it. I'm so happy for him, because since the day that he came, he brought something else to the team,' said Arteta after the game.

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring for The Gunners, but it was a hat-trick from Eze which left Tottenham Hotspur stunned. Arsenal had secured Eberechi Eze's £67.5m move from Crystal Palace.

Eberechi Eze's Life Comes Full Circle