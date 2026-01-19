The Towel Tussle That Made Senegal’s Second-Choice Goalkeeper A National Hero at Africa Cup

Senegal has an unlikely new hero, and he did not even play in the chaotic Africa Cup of Nations final won by his country.

In a bizarre turn of events, Senegal’s second-choice goalkeeper Yéhvann Diouf spent long spells of Sunday’s match protecting the towels used by starting keeper Edouard Mendy from repeated attempts by ball boys to snatch them.

Diouf’s efforts have been praised by fans as being almost as crucial as the extra-time winning goal scored by Pape Gueye, which secured Senegal’s second Africa Cup of Nations title.

Goalkeepers often keep towels close to them to wipe themselves and their gloves, especially in wet conditions such as those during Sunday’s final in Rabat.

Diouf had a crucial role on the sidelines, fighting off the assaults. At one point, he was chased by ball boys along the touchline. Some videos also show him lying flat on the pitch, shielding one of the towels, while a young man tries to wrestle with him.

In other footage filmed from the stands, Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi can be seen throwing one of Mendy’s towels over advertising boards. At another moment, Morocco midfielder Ismaël Saibari tried to prevent Diouf from handing a towel to Mendy.

Praising the tireless work of the second-choice goalkeeper, one social media user wrote on X: “Yehvann Diouf’s work, guys. You’ve earned the respect of an entire country. SOLDIER.”

Diouf made light of the situation, later posting a picture of him biting on his medal and holding a towel, with the caption: “Here it is (the medal and the towel).”

Speaking to reporters after the match, Diouf said he did not understand why the opposing side got so obsessed with the towels.