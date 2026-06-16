'The Whole Planet Wants To See Him Play': Argentina Boss Hails Lionel Messi's Legacy, Builds Anticipation Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Opener

The mood is set for Argentina ahead of their FIFA World Cup opener against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. The defending champions will open Group J proceedings, and focus will be on one and only Lionel Messi. Messi brushed aside injury concerns as he registered his name on the scoresheet in a pre-World Cup friendly against Iceland and the Inter Miami star will be adamant to be in the thick of things for his country.

Argentina Boss Lionel Scaloni hails Lionel Messi's Legacy

A hamstring issue has bothered the Argentine star, but he has been seen in practice without any discomfort and also played uninterruptedly for about 20 minutes against Iceland. If all goes right, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni is set to hand Messi his 200th cap against Algeria.

He told reporters, “Not only the Argentinian population but everybody — the whole planet — wants to see him play.

“Everybody wants to see him on the pitch, because he has an effect not only on Argentina fans but supporters all over the world.”

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“There’s nothing negative to say. “He’s always been there, and he’s essential for us. He’s going to remain that way.”

Lionel Messi Could Join Pele In Elite List

Messi could join an elite list which includes Brazil legend Pele. In the past, there were only two teams who successfully defended their World Cup title. After lifting the title in 1934, Italy successfully defended it four years later, while Brazil did it in 1958 and 1962.

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