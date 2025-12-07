'They Have Beaten Some Big Teams': Arsenal Boss Arteta Disagrees With Unai Emery's Claim After Defeat At Villa Park

Arsenal faced Unai Emery's side, Aston Villa, on December 7, 2025, at Villa Park. The visitors' lead at the top of the table has been cut to two points as the game ended with Arsenal's 2-1 defeat. Meanwhile, Manchester City, now with 31 points, won their clash against Sunderland at the Etihad.

Notably, Aston Villa are currently three points behind table leaders Arsenal after their nine wins in 10 Premier League games. Following the match, Villa manager Unai Emery was asked if his side could challenge the Premier League title this season. The manager, however, responded that it won't be possible for them to challenge for the title as so much of the season has already passed.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta seems to disagree with the former Gunners manager when asked the same question. Arteta shared that Villa had an excellent run so far in the season, and it wouldn't be right to rule them out of the title race.

Mikel Arteta On Aston Villa's Chances Of Winning The Premier League Title

The Gunners manager insisted that Aston Villa has a shot at the Premier League title as much as Arsenal, especially after their brilliant display at home matches.

When asked if Villa can challenge for the PL trophy, Arteta shared, "They are. When you look at where they are, the way they play, they have beaten some big teams, especially at home. Everybody is going to have to play everybody, so at the moment they are where they are, and we are there as well."

What Did Unai Emery Say Regarding The PL Title?

When asked if Villa could challenge for the title this season, Emery explained that he was not currently thinking about it and that, despite having 23 games left in the season, his side are not a contender in the race.

Emery explained, "I am not thinking in it. I know 38 matches is very difficult; we are not a contender. If we were in day 35, perhaps we can speak differently. Arsenal are the best team in the Premier League until now. How we competed today gives me lots of confidence."