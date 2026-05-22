Thomas Tuchel Reveals 26-Man England FIFA World Cup Squad, Several High Profile Omissions Including Cole Palmer, Phil Foden And Harry Maguire

Thomas Tuchel has announced his 26-member England squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. The former Chelsea coach made some shocking omissions, including Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer, Manchester City's Phil Foden, and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

Despite having a standout season, Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White missed out on a place, while Crystal Palace midfield sensation Adam Wharton, Newcastle defender Lewis Hall, Man Utd's Luke Shaw and West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen also missed the cut.

Marcus Rashford played a crucial part in FC Barcelona's La Liga winning campaign and the Manchester United loanee was is also likely to play a pivotal role for Tuchel. The England manager said, “It has been a tough process to decide on the nomination, but I have full belief in this group of players.

“They all deserve their place. The squad and everyone involved with the team will give all we can to make the country proud... we hope for a very special summer.”

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England Football Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City).

Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), John Stones (Manchester City), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United).

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Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal).