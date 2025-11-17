Thomas Tuchel To 'Review' Jude Bellingham's Reaction On Being Substituted In Their Match Against Albania

Thomas Tuchel speaks to the players during a training session of England's national soccer team in London, England ahead of the world cup qualifying soccer match against Serbia | Image: PA via AP

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham made his first start for England since June in their match against Albania, which The Three Lions won by 2-0. However, what gained attention from the netizens was Bellingham's reaction to being substituted at the 84th minute of the game. The already booked English player looked visibly unhappy at being substituted by Morgan Rogers and gesticulated with his arms that he did not wish to be taken off the field.

In a post-match conference, head coach Thomas Tuchel was asked about the Madrid player's reaction, where the coach shared that he is aware of the reaction and would review it later, "I have to review it. I saw he was not happy, I don't want to make it bigger at the moment than it is."

He further added, "My words stand, we are about standards, level, and commitment to each other and respect to each other. We will not change our decision just because someone waves their arms."

Thomas Tuchel On Substituting Morgan Rogers In The 84th Minute Of The Game

The England head coach shared that Morgan was not happy about not being able to start in the match against Albania. However, he shared that he wanted the player to get some rest, as he came into the international camp after playing a lot of minutes for his club and was also featured in their match against Serbia.

Tuchel shared, "Decisions are made, and you have to accept it as a player. Morgan Rogers was for sure not happy when he couldn't start today because he deserves to play for us, and he wants to play all the time. We gave him a bit of a rest because he came with a lot of minutes for his club and played against Serbia."

