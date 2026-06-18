Thomas Tuchel Urges FIFA to Change 'Bizarre' World Cup Rule After England's Statement Win Over Croatia

England made a sensational start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 4-2 win over Croatia at Dallas Stadium. Harry Kane scored a brace while Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford also found their names on the scoresheet for the Three Lions. Thomas Tuchel's side issued a dire warning to all the other teams with a solid and dominating display to kick off their campaign.

Thomas Tuchel Urges FIFA To Change Rule

Tuchel named a squad which was devoid of some big names, with the likes of Cole Palmer and Harry Maguire. But his players have backed him up as England came up with a clutch display and have now emerged as one of the contenders.

Despite the win, England coach Tuchel was seemingly not happy with a FIFA protocol. The former Chelsea manager raised an objection over how the photographers assembled when the national anthem was being played and he “could not see his team.”

As quoted by the BBC, he said, “I have to tell you something. I'm begging Fifa to change the position of the photographers in the national anthem, because I could not see my team. It was a very special moment today, and I was standing in front of a wall of 50 photographers and I could not see one single player. It ruined a little bit my experience today.”

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Harry Kane Smashes FIFA World Cup Records

Harry Kane has etched his name into football history as he became only the second player to score in three different FIFA World Cup tournaments (2018, 2022, 2026), after David Beckham (1998, 2002, 2006). The Bayern Munich star also added another record to his tally, netting his 10th World Cup goal and thus equalling Gary Lineker’s record as the joint-highest scorer for England in the competition.