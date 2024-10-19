Published 11:44 IST, October 19th 2024
Three Indian footballers selected to go through training session at Old Trafford in Manchester
Three Indian footballers, along with two others, will undergo training at Old Trafford in Manchester after winning the fourth edition of United We Play, a grassroots football initiative.
A general view of Old Trafford stadium on March 11, 2012 | Image: AP
