Three People In Hospital And 43 Arrested After Celebrations Get Too Wild As PSG Defeat Arsenal To Book UCL Final Spot

Paris Saint Germain for the second time in the club's history made it to the finals of the UEFA Champions League. PSG in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League across two legs defeated Arsenal by an aggregate score of 3-1. Paris Saint Germain in the second leg defeated Arsenal by 2-1 to book their spot in the finals of the Champions League. Following PSG's win against Arsenal, celebrations in Paris went a bit too far as three people were hospitalized and several people were arrested during the celebrations.

3 People In Hospital And 43 Arrested After PSG's Win Against Arsenal

Paris Saint Germain's win against Arsenal was a massive achievement for the Paris based club and it's fans. As celebrations went wild in the streets of Paris, three people were struck by a car which has landed them in the hospital. Out of the three people that were hospitalized, one person is in critical condition while two are being checked in the hospital.

The accident took place when street partying was taking place in Paris following PSG's win.

In a statement released by the police following PSG's win, the police revealed that 43 people were also arrested in Paris due to minor incidents all across the city.

Paris Saint Germain Dominate Arsenal Across Semi-Final

PSG were the dominant side across both legs of the UEFA Champions League semi-final. The first leg between the two teams ended in a tight finish as the match ended in a 1-1 draw. The second leg between the two teams was played at the Parc Des Princes in Paris.