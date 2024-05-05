Advertisement

Ivan Toney’s goal drought stretched to 10 matches as Brentford fought out a 0-0 draw with west London neighbor Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

The England striker found the net against Belgium in March but has not scored for Brentford since the middle of February and is now on his longest run without a club goal since playing for Peterborough in the lower leagues in 2019.

Not that there was much riding on a distinctly low-key derby between two teams safe from relegation and nowhere near a place in Europe. Fulham is in 12th and Brentford in 16th.

While Toney did not have a chance of a goal, Raul Jimenez should have won it for Fulham only to fire the team's best chance over.

