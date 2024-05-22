Advertisement

Toni Kroos, one of the finest midfielders and the backbone of Real Madrid has decided to hang his boots after playing the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany. This marks the end of an era for a player who has been pivotal to the successes of both his clubs and the German national team.

Over his tenure, he has amassed an impressive total of 33 titles, with his club teams Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, as well as with the German national team. As he prepares to leave the ground, he stands on the brink of adding two more prestigious titles to his name: the Champions League and the European Championship.

Advertisement

While the news of his retirement has undoubtedly saddened many fans, Kroos approached the situation with his characteristic humor. He posted a comedic message on his social media, stating, "At least I'm trending." This lightheartedness is emblematic of his personality both on and off the pitch.

Advertisement

I‘m trending at least? — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos)

Individual Records

On the individual front, Kroos's talents have been widely recognized. He has been named to the FIFA FIFPRO WORLD 11 three times and was honored as the best playmaker by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) in 2014. Additionally, he was awarded the Golden Ball as the best player of the 2007 U-17 World Cup in South Korea, a clear indicator of his potential from a young age.

With Real Madrid

👑 DANKE TONI 👑#GraciasKroos pic.twitter.com/qVoYcWvn0G — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid)

During his time with Real Madrid, Kroos has collected an astounding 22 titles. These include:

Advertisement

Four Champions League trophies

Five Club World Cups

Four UEFA Super Cups

Four La Liga titles

One Copa del Rey

Four Spanish Super Cups

Kroos has the opportunity to claim his 23rd title with Real Madrid as they face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on June 1 at Wembley.

Advertisement

With Bayern Munich

Before his successful stint in Spain, Kroos was a key player for Bayern Munich, where he secured 10 titles:

Advertisement

One Champions League

One Club World Cup

One UEFA Super Cup

Three Bundesliga titles

Three DFB-Pokal trophies

One DFL-Supercup

International Awards

Kroos's international career is highlighted by Germany's triumph at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He played a crucial role in the team's success, including the unforgettable 7-1 semifinal victory over the host nation Brazil. The tournament culminated in Germany lifting the trophy after defeating Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, in the final.