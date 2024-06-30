sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:52 IST, June 30th 2024

Toni Kroos' retirement delayed as Germany's adventure continues at Euro 2024

One of the most decorated players in modern soccer with six Champions League titles and a World Cup, Kroos wasn't flashy as Germany beat Denmark 2-0 on Saturday, but he was a calm, assured presence holding the midfield together.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Toni Kroos
Toni Kroos celebrates after the round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany | Image: AP
