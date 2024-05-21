Advertisement

Real Madrid and Germany's legendary midfielder Toni Kroos has announced his retirement from football and revealed when he will play his final professional game.

Toni Kroos confirmed that Real Madrid's Champions League Final against Borussia Dortmund will be the last game he will play for the club. His contract was about to expire in June 2024 and there was a lot of speculation on whether the midfield maestro will renew with Real Madrid or not.

Advertisement

Kroos had come out of international retirement to play for Germany one last time in the upcoming 2024 Euros. As it turns out it will be the last time the iconic blue and white cleats of Toni Kroos will ever touch the football field on a professional level.

Also Read | Massive blow to Man City! Hugely important player looking at shock exit

Advertisement

Toni Kroos retirement message to Fans

The German announced his retirement through a poignant Instagram post in which he said that playing for Real Madrid changed his life.

Advertisement

"July 17th, 2014 - the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer - but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end. I will never forget that insolent successful time! I would particularly like to thank everyone that welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me. But especially I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and your love from the first day until the last one. At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship”.

Also Read | Ballon d'Or winner rumored to depart Saudi Pro League amid speculation

Kroos had always said that he considered 33 a good age to retire. He extended his career by a year and wrote on Instagram that he is proud to have the privilege of ending his career at the highest level.

Advertisement

“I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own. My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level. From now on there is only one leading thought: a por la 15!!! HALA MADRID Y NADA MAS!”.

Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez commemorated Toni Kroos for his fantastic career and said he is one of the greatest players in Real Madrid's history, “Toni Kroos is one of the greatest players in the history of Real Madrid and that this club is and always will be his home”.

Advertisement

Toni Kroos has won 32 trophies in his career including the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Champions League an astonishing five times. He is gunning to win his 6th UEFA Champions League trophy in Wembley on 1st June.

The only missing trophy in Toni Kroos' cabinet is the Euros and the German now has a chance to retire from football having won everything imaginable.