Toronto FC Hold Inter Miami To 1-1 Draw In Major League Soccer Clash, Put An End To Lionel Messi's Goal Streak

Toronto FC played out a 1-1 draw against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami FC. Inter Miami currently are on the fourth spot of the Eastern Conference standings with 56 points. Inter Miami have currently been in good form, and the Argentina legend continues to lead the MLS scoring charts with 24 goals in 23 matches. "It's hard because we came here to win. We wanted to go up in the standings but we have to move forward. We have more four games, so we will try to win all," said Inter coach Javier Mascherano.

Toronto FC End Lionel Messi's Goal Streak

Toronto FC put an end to Lionel Messi's scoring streak in their Major League Soccer game against Inter Miami. The 38-year-old World Cup winner did create chances, and a string of promising openings, but he failed to convert them into goals. A stellar performance from Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson prevented Messi from continuing his goal-scoring streak. The Argentina legend had scored five goals in his previous three appearances for Miami.

Inter Miami FC have had a few problems with their defence. Despite being 1-0 up in the game, an equalizer from Djordje Mihailovic in the 60th minute created a fresh set of problems for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami FC. Messi has currently scored 24 goals from 23 matches.

"I think we deserved to win, we had the most real chances during the game, maybe we had 10-15 minutes in the second half that we were in a bit of confusion, but at the end we had the game under control. Their goalkeeper was the man of the match," said Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

Lionel Messi Eyes Cristiano Ronaldo's Record